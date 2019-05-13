Death Notices
Kathleen Franklin
Kathleen “DeeDee” Williams Franklin, 69, of Burton, died May 13 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Kathleen “DeeDee” Williams Franklin, 69, of Burton, died May 13 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
R. Lee Scott, 75, of Bluffton and husband of Mae Scott died May 3 at Hilton Head Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments