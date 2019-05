Death Notices Bettie Singleton

Bettie W. Singleton, 91, of Burton, died May 10 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. May 15 at the New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Burton. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.