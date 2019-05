Death Notices Joseph Gadsden

Joseph “Joe” Gadsden, 68, a native of Lady’s Island, died April 27 in Charlotte, N.C.

A memorial service will be held May 14 at 11 a.m. at the Lady’s Island Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow in the Reynold Cemetery, Lady’s Island.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.