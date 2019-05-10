Death Notices
Tom Johnson
Tom Johnson, 80, of St. Helena Island, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Bay View Manor in Beaufort.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Jack E. Burke, 87, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Beverly Burke, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Preston Health Center.
