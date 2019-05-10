Death Notices
Emanuel Zarb
Emanuel Zarb, 85, of Bluffton, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Coastal Carolina, Hardeeville.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton and Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home, Smithtown, N.Y.
Jack E. Burke, 87, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Beverly Burke, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Preston Health Center.
