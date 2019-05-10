Death Notices
Cohen Galloway Jr.
Cohen Whitehead Galloway Jr., 97, of Brooklyn, New York, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals and Allen Funeral Home.
Cohen Whitehead Galloway Jr., 97, of Brooklyn, New York, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals and Allen Funeral Home.
Jack E. Burke, 87, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Beverly Burke, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Preston Health Center.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments