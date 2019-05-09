Death Notices
Jack Burke
Jack E. Burke, 87, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Beverly Burke, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Preston Health Center.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Robert Parker, a native of St. Helena Island, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Chicago, Ill.
