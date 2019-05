Death Notices Noris Mujica

Noris Silva Mujica, 92, of Beaufort, widow of Osvaldo Mujica, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her family residence.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Historic Church in Beaufort with burial following at Beaufort Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.