Death Notices
William Holmes
William Holmes, 73, a native of St. Helena Island, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gulf Cost Medical Center, Fort Myers, Florida.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Jack E. Burke, 87, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Beverly Burke, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Preston Health Center.
