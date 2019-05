Death Notices Barbara Mack

Barbara R. Mack, 76, of Ridgeland, wife of Joseph Bowman, died Monday May 6, 2019, at NHC in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Kingdom Touch Ministries in Ridgeland.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland.