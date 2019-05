Death Notices Rebecca Sanders

Rebecca “Doll Baby” Sanders, 81, of Burton, widow of Roy C. Sanders, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Word and Worship Deliverance Church, Burton. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.