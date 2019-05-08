Death Notices Carolyn Little

Carolyn Meyer Little, a native of Beaufort, wife of Thomas Little, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her residence in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday with services at noon at John Wesley Free Methodist Church, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Washington Park Cemetery.

Ellis Funeral Home of Indianapolis is in charge of the arrangements. Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the local announcements.