Geneva Chaplin

Geneva Chaplin, 96, of St. Helena Island, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her daughter Andrea Walker’s residence on St. Helena Island.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will follow in Jackville Cemetery in Bluffton.

