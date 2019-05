Death Notices Mary Elise Davis

Mary Elise Davis, 95, of Hilton Head Island, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Cypress Clubhouse.

Donations may be made to Thornwell, in Clinton, or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.