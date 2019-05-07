Death Notices
Ricardo Bono Jr.
Ricardo R. Bono Jr., 79, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Patricia Bono, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at NHC Bluffton.
Funeral services are pending. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Alisa Garvin Blocker, 64, of Beaufort, wife of Roger M. Blocker Jr., died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
