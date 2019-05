Death Notices Alisa Blocker

Alisa Garvin Blocker, 64, of Beaufort, wife of Roger M. Blocker Jr., died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Copeland Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Grays Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.