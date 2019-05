Death Notices Jonathan Chisolm

Jonathan Reddix Chisolm, 46, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Jennifer Hodges Chisolm, died Monday, May 1, 2019, at his residence in Bluffton.

Wake services will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Head New Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hilton Head New Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Pine Field Cemetery, Hilton Head Island.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.