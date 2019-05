Death Notices Lori Putbrese

Lori Putbrese, 50, of Hilton Head Island, died Friday, April 19, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Country Club of Hilton Head.

Donations may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, Hilton Head Island.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.