Death Notices
Roy Spurlock Jr.
Roy Taylor Spurlock Jr., 74, of Beaufort, husband of Melanie Gamache Spurlock, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Alisa Garvin Blocker, 64, of Beaufort, wife of Roger M. Blocker Jr., died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Comments