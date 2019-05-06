Death Notices
Gracie Walker
Evangelist Gracie “Stella” Johnson Walker, 78, of the Orange Grove community of St. Helena Island, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Alisa Garvin Blocker, 64, of Beaufort, wife of Roger M. Blocker Jr., died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
