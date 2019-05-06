Death Notices
Bruce Winter
Bruce W. Winter, 79, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Donna Winter, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements by Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head.
Bruce W. Winter, 79, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Donna Winter, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements by Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head.
Alisa Garvin Blocker, 64, of Beaufort, wife of Roger M. Blocker Jr., died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments