Death Notices
Ike Brown
Ike Brown, 91, of Gray’s Hill and widower of Margaret “Maggie” Brown, died May 5, at his residence.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Ike Brown, 91, of Gray’s Hill and widower of Margaret “Maggie” Brown, died May 5, at his residence.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Victoria Martin, 70, of Ridgeland, died April 28 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments