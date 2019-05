Death Notices Victoria Martin

Victoria Martin, 70, of Ridgeland, died April 28 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. May 6 at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. May 7 at Zion Oak Grove Baptist Church in Ridgeland.

Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge of arrangements.