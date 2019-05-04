Death Notices James Johnson, Jr.

Sgt. James Charles Johnson, Jr., 62 of Ridgeland, died April 29 at Ralph H Johnson Medical Center in Charleston. He was the husband of Teresa Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 7-8 p.m. May 5 at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 at Kingdom Touch Ministries in Ridgeland. Burial will take place in the Beaufort National Cemetery at 11 a.m. May 7.

Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge of arrangements.