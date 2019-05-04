Death Notices John Lucas

John E. Lucas, 85, of Sun City and husband of Gloria Patterson Lucas, died April 23 at his residence.

Public viewing will be held May 5 at 5 p.m. in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. May 6 at St. Andrew by-the-Sea United Methodist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9 a.m. Monday until the hour of service.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.