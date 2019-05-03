Death Notices
Rebecca Sanders
Rebecca “Doll Baby” Sanders, 81, of Burton, widow of Roy C. Sanders, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
James E. Barentine, 73, of Beaufort, husband of the late Lillian "Connie" Barentine, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence.
