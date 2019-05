Death Notices James Barentine

James E. Barentine, 73, of Beaufort, husband of the late Lillian “Connie” Barentine, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from noon until 2 p.m., prior to the service at Anderson Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home.