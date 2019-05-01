Death Notices
Samuel Brown
Samuel F. Brown, 83, a native of Yemassee, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
James E. Barentine, 73, of Beaufort, widower of Lillian "Connie" Barentine, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence.
