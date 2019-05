Death Notices Lawrence Clark

Lawrence B. Clark, 68, of Burton and native of Philadelphia, Penn., died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at New Hope Christian (Disciples of Christ), Burton. Inurnment will be in the Philadelphia National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.