Death Notices Martha Kennard

Martha Kennard, 90, of Hilton Head Island, wife of John Kennard, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hilton Head Hospital.

Friends will be received on Friday, May 10, from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, with services on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.