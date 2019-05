Death Notices Elaine Starr

Elaine Jarrard Starr, 81, of Hilton Head Island, wife of Gene F. Starr, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Coastal Discovery Museum or the Sea Turtle Protection Project.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of SC and Westville Funerals.