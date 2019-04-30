Death Notices
James Barentine
James E. Barentine, 73, of Beaufort, widower of Lillian “Connie” Barentine, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Lawrence "Larry" Clark, 68, of Burton, native of Philadelphia, Penn., died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home in Burton.
Comments