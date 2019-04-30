Death Notices
Lawrence Clark
Lawrence “Larry” Clark, 68, of Burton, native of Philadelphia, Penn., died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home in Burton.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Lawrence “Larry” Clark, 68, of Burton, native of Philadelphia, Penn., died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home in Burton.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
James E. Barentine, 73, of Beaufort, widower of Lillian “Connie” Barentine, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments