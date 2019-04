Death Notices Georgia Heyward

Georgia Mae Heyward, 79, of Stuart Point, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Holiness Church, Stuart Point. Burial will follow in Gray’s Hill Cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.