Death Notices
Georgianna Hicks
Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks, 86, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.
