Death Notices Kathleen Washington

Kathleen Washington, 61, of Beaufort, died April 25 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A wake will be held from 7-8 p.m. April 29 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. April 30 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will repose at the church from noon Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.