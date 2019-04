Death Notices John Anderson

1st Sgt. John Devere Anderson, USMC, Retired, 89, husband of Rowena “Zena” Sauls Anderson of Beaufort, died April 27 at his residence.

The family will receive friends May 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held May 2 at 11:30 a.m. in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.

