Death Notices Thelma Jenkins

Evangelist Thelma W. Jenkins, 84, a Hilton Head Island native, died April 25, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

Funeral services will be held at noon April 29 at First African Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in the Talbird Cemetery, Hilton Head Island. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Monday until the hour of service.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.