Death Notices
Phyllis Lively
Phyllis B. Lively, 90, of Hilton Head Island, wife of Lloyd Lively, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Broad Creek Care Center.
Arrangements are pending. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Eddie Smalls, 59, a native of Gray's Hill, husband of Gardenia Simmons Smalls, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his residence in Philadelphia.
