Death Notices
Kathleen Washington
Kathleen Washington, 61, of Beaufort, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Eddie Smalls, 59, a native of Gray's Hill, husband of Gardenia Simmons Smalls, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his residence in Philadelphia.
