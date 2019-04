Death Notices Leonard Bordonaro

Leonard “Lenny” Bordonaro, 93, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Jeanne Bordonaro, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

A private service with military honors will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.