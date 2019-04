Death Notices Florence Orage

Florence Orage, 96, a native of Hilton Head Island, widow of Albert Orage, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Bronx, New York.

Visitation and viewing will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary. Burial will follow in Talbird Cemetery. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.