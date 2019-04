Death Notices Edward Rodgers II

Edward “Motte” Rodgers II, 73, of Beaufort, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his family residence in Beaufort.

Visitation will be held Monday at Anderson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m.

The family suggests donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice of Port Royal.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.