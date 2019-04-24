Death Notices
Robert Shewanick
Robert Joe Shewanick, 87, of Beaufort, husband of Kay Shewanick, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sprenger Healthcare in Port Royal.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
John E. Lucas, 84, of Sun City, husband of Gloria Lucas, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence.
