Death Notices
John Lucas
John E. Lucas, 84, of Sun City, husband of Gloria Lucas, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Robert Joe Shewanick, 87, of Beaufort, husband of Kay Shewanick, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sprenger Healthcare in Port Royal.
