Death Notices Odessa Woodbury Simmons

Odessa Woodbury Simmons, 90, of Ridgeland, widow of Arthur Simmons, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her residence.

A service of tribute will be held from 7 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Grace Chapel AME Church, Lady’s Island. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. The body will lie in repose from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of services.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.