Death Notices Bruce Sparks

Bruce Howard Sparks, 93, formerly of Beaufort and Port Royal, husband of Glady Sparks, died Monday, October 15, 2018, in Spruce Pine, N.C.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Spruce Pine, N.C.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.