Death Notices Marie Allen

Marie Allen, 84, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Bloom of Hilton Head.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, N.J.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.