Death Notices Kimberly Smith

Kimberly Smith, 49, of New York, daughter of Vernell Smith and the late Sam Smith, of Port Royal, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Visitation is from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services will be in New York on Friday.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.