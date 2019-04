Death Notices Jonathan Washington

Jonathan Washington, 84, of the Jenkins community of Beaufort County, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Dessiso Cemetery, Jenkins.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.